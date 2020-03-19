BENTONVILLE,AR- Walmart Corporate Headquarters stating all stores across the nation will have new store hours and special hours for at risk customers due to the coronavirus.
The biggest retail chain in the United States will be open stores at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. starting Thursday , March 19th, to restock and disinfect.
Corporate leaders Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S. have also decided to provide special store hours for those who are older than 60.
Those hours are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, March 24th through April 28th across all 50 states and territories.
Each store will have limits to how much a customer can buy based on the demand needed.
The stores will also keep open vision centers and pharmacies, but shut down auto repair centers.
For more information about Walmart's policies during the coronavirus pandemic visit their website.