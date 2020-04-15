Want to learn a new skill while quarantined? Give this tool a try

KENNEWICK, WA - Local organizations are coming together to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. One non-profit has launched a collection of online learning videos for kids.
The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia is providing online training for parents to be able to teach from home. The foundation is doing ten minute mini sessions twice a week both in English and Spanish.
"So parents who have a child who is two and another child who is four, they are still able to receive that education," the executive director at Children's Reading Foundation, Elizabeth Barnes said.
The videos are different developmental milestones and toys most parents will already have at home to learn, including blocks, paper and chalk.
"Simple easy tools that any parent could have at home to ensure that they are still able to prepare their child to be successful when school starts in September," Barnes said.
Usually, the foundation of the Mid-Columbia works with the Kennewick School District to put on a Ready for Kindergarten program. Not only does the program provide educational resources, it also has benchmarks for parents who have children under five.
"So when that child walks into kindergarten that first day, they are grade level where they should be instead of being one to two years behind, which is actually really common, which is really surprising," Barnes said.
Barnes said they have found children coming to school sometimes up to three years behind where they should be.
"It is really setting children up for failure. Obviously parents don't want, parents want their children to be successful," Barnes said.
The foundation's goal is to provide educational resources and tools to parent with hopes that they can start that educational at home.
Barnes wants to remind everyone to read at least 20 minutes a day. She encourages people to donate to put books into more children's hands.
For more information on how to donate to the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, you can go to their website at read20minutes.com.