YAKIMA,WA- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted the special temporary authority (STA) requests of 33 Fixed Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) for access to a high bandwidth of internet service to the region as COVID-19 has forced so many people to work from home.
These WISPs bring broadband service, Washington Broadband, Inc of Yakima, was the only Washington State Internet Provider granted use of this service.
“The pandemic’s shut-in orders have really increased demand on all Internet networks,” said Forbes Mercy, president of Washington Broadband.
The rural areas are operating at low capacities of lower than 5 GHZ, but now this grant has allowed customers to be up to speed with internet service.
The new capacity will allow fewer network disruptions, facilitating the new use dynamics brought about by the pandemic response, such as increased telework, distance learning and tele-health uses.
Washington Broadband is the largest rural and local internet provider in the Yakima Valley with 35 towers, and on cable in Naches, Tieton, Gleed, and fiber to the home mostly in the upper Yakima Valley.
For more information about higher internet speeds in the area during the outbreak contact Washington Broadband Inc. at 509-853-0858