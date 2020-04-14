Washington coronavirus: Can you still go fishing and hunting?

TRI-CITIES, WA - In accordance with Governor Inslee's extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, all state lands will continue to be closed to the public through May 4.
Crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resource (DNR) protects and manages six million acres of land. DNR not only opens their land for timber and agriculture, but they also open it up to recreation, which includes fishing and hunting.
DNR commissioner, Hilary Franz said when the coronavirus started to increase in Washington. She felt they needed to look into how they manage the lands and people getting outdoors.
"Unfortunately, because of our lands and trails, they became overwhelmed and packed," Franz said. "We people were not able to actually comply with social distancing."
Franz said they have seen people still going out. For example, she said they have seen 128 cars at one trailhead in Washington. They want to enforce the stay-at-home order, but DNR only has 12 people to enforce those rules in the entire state.
"We are hoping people will just do the right thing," Franz said. "People obviously want to get outdoors. It helps their mental and emotional state, especially in a time of this pandemic."
Franz said she encourages people to get out and walk around their neighborhood or visit local parks while practicing social distancing. She said it is not like grocery stores where they can monitor every foot of their trails.
"We believe it is essential that we follow the governor's stay at home, stay healthy order," Franz said. "So we could so everything possible to flatten the curve."
Franz hopes people can get back to work and out on public lands soon, but most of all that people stay safe. For more information about public land closures, you can visit their website at www.dnr.wa.gov.