SEATAC,WA- Local and statewide Credit Unions are preparing support for members who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Washington State.
The non-for-profit financial service is assuring members that through this challenging time they will help serve the community and help those who need economic assistance.
First, Credit Union officials tell members to stay healthy and practice social distancing if you have to visit a bank. ATM's and digital technology will be monitored. If you have questions about doing transactions you can contact your credit union’s call center for expert guidance. If you aren’t a credit union member, and unsure where to start, visit YourMoneyFurther.com to learn more and find one near you.
Second, credit unions are following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help their employees remain safe in the workplace, and are allowing team members in some positions to work remotely to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Third, your money and financial being. Credit unions understand the virus is a hardship. If you are experiencing a change in your financial circumstances during efforts to contain coronavirus, contact your credit union. Services for you at this time may include options to temporarily skip loan payments, emergency loans, lower-interest credit cards, and financial counseling to help you make decisions that are in your best interests.