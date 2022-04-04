OLYMPIA, Wash. —
An injected anti-COVID-19 treatment is now available for those 12 and older who are at least moderately immunocompromised and those who had a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.
The treatment, Evusheld, consists of tixagevimab with cilgavimab and may decrease the risk of hospitalization and/or death from COVID-19 in those groups. It was first released in December 2021 with limited supply.
“Statewide, our cases and hospitalizations are moving in the right direction, but there are still deaths from COVID-19 every day, and a rise in cases caused by new variants is always a possibility,” said Washington Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH. “We want to make sure patients who are immunocompromised know about treatments like Evusheld. It could be a game-changer for those who need extra protection.”
If you are interested in Evusheld, ask your health care provider if you are eligible.
