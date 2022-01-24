Washington Department of Health runs out of at-home covid tests

WA - On Friday the Washington Department of Health announced on Facebook that they are out of at-home covid tests.
The department said the demand for the tests is extremely high and they didn't have enough supply to keep up. Their site now doesn't allow people to order tests.
The department of health said they expect to get more tests soon and will post an update on their social media when they are ready to order again.
There is a limit of four at-home covid tests per household.
While you wait for them to get more supplies you can visit their website to find out how else you can get a covid test.