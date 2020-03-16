WASHINGTON STATE-The Washington Department of Licensing is temporarily closing its driver licensing offices and other service counters on Tuesday, March 17.
The DOL employees will be doing social distancing to protect customers from the coronavirus.
This comes after Gov. Jay Inslee signed a statewide emergency proclamation regarding efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Effective immediately, we will not administer vision tests for driver license applicants. We currently do not have adequate supplies to clean the machines. Additionally, vision exams have a 99.6% pass rate. We believe this move is prudent given the circumstances.
- Effective March 23 (because we need time to implement), more people will be able to renew their driver license or ID card online. Laws and rules were temporarily suspended that require residents to visit an office to renew every other time and prohibited customers over 70 from renewing online.
The expected date to reopen is March 23rd, but that could change.
“We do not take the decision to close any office lightly,” said Teresa Berntsen, Department of Licensing director. “Amid an unprecedented health emergency, we are taking these extraordinary steps in the best interests of the public we serve. Please heed the governor’s orders, as we have, to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in our communities through appropriate social distancing. Our thanks to Gov. Inslee for his support in providing additional options for more residents to be able to use our online services.”
Residents are encouraged to go online to dol.wa.gov, if possible, for their licensing needs.