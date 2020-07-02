Washington driver license extends expiration date deadlines again

KENNEWICK, WA - If you remember at the start of the pandemic, the Washington State Department of Licencing offices closed their doors and extended license expiration dates. In June, they have announced another extension.
Extending the expiration dates on the drivers license will allow drivers to continue to drive without penalty or getting late fees.
If your license expires between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020, it's already extended for 90 days. The department of licensing is extending it for another 90 days. That's a total of 180 days. This means your driver license expires six months after the date shown on your license.
If your license expires between July 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, it's extended for 90 days. This means your driver license expires three months after the date shown on the license.
Lt. Aaron Clem with Kennewick Police Department said if you get pulled over the extension dates will show up on your record when pulled up by law enforcement.
"So what's going to happen is if you stopped by an officer for some kind of infraction, they are going to check your drivers license to see when it expires," Lt. Clem said.
Several Washington State Department of Licensing offices are already back open. It is by appointment only. That included the office in Kennewick. If possible, you are encouraged to renew your license online.
For more information on Washington drivers license extension, you can go to their website at info.dol.wa.gov.