OLYMPIA, WA (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee plans to give a statewide address Monday night on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which continues to spread in Washington state.
On Monday, Boeing announced it was shutting down its Seattle-area production facilities for two weeks. Health officials reported Sunday there have been at least 95 coronavirus deaths in Washington state and nearly 2,000 confirmed cases.
In a statement Monday, Inslee said he applauded Boeing’s decision “to implement an orderly shutdown and continue to pay its workers during this difficult time.”
“Now is a time for bold actions like these, and we will continue to look at what can be done statewide,” Inslee wrote.
Inslee’s statewide address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PDT and will be carried live on TV stations and other digital platforms across the state.