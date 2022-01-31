Washington reopens Say Yes! COVID-19 test portal

OLYMPIA – After a period of closure, the Washington State Department of Health has reopened their Say Yes! portal offering free COVID-19 tests. The online portal creates an easy, accessible option for Washington residents to order rapid tests to get shipped to their home.
People can order a maximum of five tests while supplies last. When supplies run out, the WA DOH plans to order more and reopen the portal when those are available.
This pause in operation lasted less than a week, after the original supply quickly sold out. According to a press release from the WA DOH, all 1.4 million tests available had been claimed within eight hours. They approximate 340,000 households received COVID-19 tests from the first supply, and expect an additional 120,000 households to receive tests with this supply. Tests should be delivered within a few days of ordering.
“Increasing access to rapid tests is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, because when more people use home tests, they’re able to limit their contact with others when they test positive,” Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach. “Knowing your status is key – if you test positive, you should stay home from school or work.”
Washington state also has a COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 where positive results can be reported. The hotline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Positive results can also be recorded through WA Notify on smartphones.