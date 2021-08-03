Washington’s Lottery picks winner for “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery

Washington’s Lottery drew just two numbers, each corresponding to a presumptive winner in the third and final drawing in the state’s military-focused vaccine appreciation promotion known as “A Heroes Thanks” Tuesday Morning.
While the prior two drawings had multiple prizes at stake, this final drawing was intended to be for the big $250,000 cash prize only, but one unclaimed $250 Amazon gift card from Drawing #2 last week rolled over to this week’s drawing and a presumptive winner was chosen for that prize, too
There were a total of 87,968 people entered into the final drawing, each having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Department of Veterans Affairs, National Guard or Department of Defense health care facility. That number was 87,471 for the July 27 drawing and 86,598 for the July 20 drawing, an increase of 1,370 since the promotion began
Of the 87,968 people in the drawing, 69,554 received their vaccination at a VA facility and 4,475 from a National Guard facility. In addition, 13,939 who received their shots from a DOD facility opted in to the promotion
The $250,000 presumptive winner has been identified and initial contact has been made. At the time of this email, the presumptive winner is still completing the final steps of verification. Once confirmed, the winner’s name and hometown will be announced, along with the winner’s availability for media interviews and/or distribution of a written statement. We hope to have all of this completed within the next 24-48 hours and will share updates as soon as they become available