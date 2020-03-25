WASHINGTON,D.C.- Democratic Washington Senator Patty Murray assured residents in the Tri-Cities that work for Hanford and PNNL that they will not miss a paycheck in the Senate CARES Act that passed Wednesday night.
The CARES Act bill from the US Senate will cover workers like those who can't telework at Hanford. They are expected to receive pay like those who telework.
“The federal government has a longstanding moral and legal obligation to Hanford clean-up, especially during a public health emergency that impacts the safety and livelihood of the workers we count on to finish the mission. It is imperative for Congress to ensure all of our Hanford and PNNL workers, including those who can’t telework, don’t miss a paycheck while clean-up work is stopped during this pandemic..." said Senator Murray.
Senator Murray told members of the Senate no subcontractor or contractor should not get a paycheck during this health crisis to help their families.
Earlier this week the Hanford site announced a work stoppage requiring staff who are able to telework to do so—meaning thousands of Hanford workers who are unable to telework would be prevented from coming to work, and thus would not be paid.
Under the CARES Act Senator Murray says the federal government will be able to reimburse contractors and sub-contractors for trade and craft workers to ensure these workers maintain their pay through the pandemic.