The Washington State Department of Health has created a link where Washington State Residents can find all the available COVID-19 Vaccine distribution locations. NOTE: You must complete the following steps to qualify and schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.

"Due to limited vaccine supply, we are providing the vaccine in phases starting with people most at risk such as healthcare workers, elders, vulnerable individuals, and high risk critical workers'" wrote the Department of Health. "We appreciate your patience and we will announce when we are moving to future phases."

For a breakdown of all the COVID-19 Vaccine distribution sites by county, click HERE.