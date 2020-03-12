OLYMPIA, WA- The Washington Department of Health backed by Governor Jay Inslee is asking for healthy residents to donate blood during the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Jay Inslee reiterated in a statement Friday night that,“Our region’s blood stores are extremely low. We should not let fear from one health issue create another."
Here are some restrictions surrounding the coronavirus:
- Traveled to a country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice for a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. (Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html for more information.)
- Lived with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.
- Been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19
More information on coronavirus and donating blood is available from Bloodworks Northwest at www.bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus