Blood

OLYMPIA, WA- The Washington Department of Health backed by Governor Jay Inslee is asking for healthy residents to donate blood during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Governor Jay Inslee reiterated in a statement Friday night that,“Our region’s blood stores are extremely low. We should not let fear from one health issue create another."

Here are some restrictions surrounding the coronavirus:

  • Been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19

More information on coronavirus and donating blood is available from Bloodworks Northwest at www.bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus

