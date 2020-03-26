WASHINGTON STATE- The Washington State Department of Health told reporters in a press conference Thursday afternoon the COVID-19 response in the State of Washington is continuing to improve.
Health officials stated it is difficult to get accurate information from labs as there is so much information daily. Officials did release numbers of protective gear since the weekend:
- 500 ventilators
- 1200 gowns
- 500,000 N-95 masks
- 130,000 surgical masks
- 3,000 infrared no-contact thermometers
- 10,000 disposable thermometers
- 2.4 million N95 masks – and an anticipated order of 2.2 million more today
- 300 ventilators
- 2,500 disposable stethoscopes
- We’ve also got varying numbers of coveralls and gowns sourced (ordered or donated)
The Department of Health has also had issues with shortages still in these areas:
- Disposable gowns
- Hand sanitizer
Health officials urge people to Stay Home, Stay Healthy. If you feel sick stay home and monitor your health.