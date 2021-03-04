WA - Today the Washington State Department of Health held a briefing where they discussed the addition of teachers to the vaccine eligibility requirements and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Washington state will be a getting a total of 60,900 Johnson and Johnson vaccines this week. Many of those vaccines will be allocated to four counties that received very few vaccines in the last couple weeks.
Secretary of Health Umair Shah said they are working to catch those counties up.
"Our goal was initially to work with those counties that were behind to use the J&J vaccine to help them quote unquote catch up," Shah said.
Pierce County will be getting 3,000, Snohomish County will get 8,100, Whatcom County will get 200 and Thurston County will get 1,000 doses.
These doses were ordered on Tuesday, so these counties should have received them by now or will in the next couple days. The remaining doses should be delivered to providers on Monday. The department of health is still deciding which counties will get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine first.
However, Deputy Secretary of Health Lacy Fehrenbach said they are excited the vaccine was approved for emergency use so that the supply of vaccines increases.
"We have a third highly effective COVID-19 vaccine to help us slow disease transmission, reopen businesses in our state and get our students back into classrooms," Fehrenbach said.
DOH believes the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will make the vaccination process easier because this vaccine doesn't require special storage and it's only one dose.
After this week, Washington state will not get any Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the federal government until the end of march. DOH said they don't know why that's the case.
You can watch the full briefing here.