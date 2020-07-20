Washington state offers 'Paddle Safe Week’ tips

WASHINGTON STATE - In honor of Paddle Safe Week, Washington State Parks Boating Program encourages safe paddling practices.
Paddle boarding is one of the fastest growing water sports in the world. For anyone interested in paddle sports, staff at the Washington State Parks Boating Program said you should do your research first.
"It is something that involves risks and in order to understand that you need to research it," Christina Fremont, the communications consultant with the WSOBP said. "You are responsible for your safety."
Paddle craft, including stand up paddle boards, are considered a vessel in the state of Washington. Fremont said you must follow the laws.
"But how do you know them if you don't do the research," Christina said.
For example, Christina said they often see stand up paddle boards on the water without a life jacket and whistle. Yet those two things are required by law.
"You are only required by law to carry a life jacket on board with you," Christina said. "How you maximize safety is you actually choose to war it."
For paddle sports, something to recognize is by design they are more tipsy.
"Your low on the water. It's a skinny craft. It is really easy to go overboard," Christina said. "So what happens when you go overboard? How are you going to get back inside your craft? How are you going to get yourself back to shore? How are you going to get help if you can't do either of those things?"
Christina said you can carry communication devices. She recommends whistles. The department also suggest paddlers to go out in groups.
"The great thing about paddle sports and being out on the water is you can go and social distance. You can be six-feet apart and still be in a group and have that safety in numbers," Christina said.
Christina also said to carry a knife to cut yourself free if you get tangled in something. You should also have a first aid kit, sunscreen, water and snacks.
The department has a full list of what you should have with you on their website at reccomended@paddlesafewa.org, along with how to sign up for paddle sport courses at paddlesafewa.org.