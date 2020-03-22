WASHINGTON STATE- The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources closed all state campgrounds across to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Sunday.
Commissioners also say campgrounds and all roofed accommodations like cabins and yurt will remain closed through April 30th.
New campers are allowed in the parks but only for day-use starting Monday, March 23rd. Current campers will be phased out by local officials.
Since, there is a high volume of visitors to seaside parks; therefore the commission is asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.
State Parks
Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund. Visitors can find the latest information about State Park operations at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Department of Fish and Wildlife
Although camping is not allowed, WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use at this time. However, due to theft and increased usage of their restrooms, visitors should plan to bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper. For the latest information about WDFW operations, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
Department of Natural Resources
DNR’s camping will be closed to dedicated camping areas and dispersed camping or camping outside of designated camp sites. For the most up-to-date information for DNR lands, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/recreation.