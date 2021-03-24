WASHINGTON STATE - The Washington State Department of Health will follow the president’s directive that everyone 16 and older will be eligible for vaccine May 1, according to Shelby Anderson, the Public Information Officer Center for Public Affairs.
Washington State says everyone 16 and older will be eligible for vaccine May 1
