Weekend COVID-19 Vaccine clinic in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is partnering with local entities to provide vaccine clinics in areas with residents who have barriers to access.
This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics are as listed below:
No appointments are required and all are welcome. Vaccinations are open to all 12+ and all vaccine brands offered. No proof of residency or immigration status is required and there will be Spanish speaking staff and volunteers available.
SuperMex, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco
- Friday, May 21, 2021 4 to 7 p.m.
Pasco Farmer’s Market, Downtown Pasco Saturday
- May 22, 2021 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco
- Every Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the pop-up clinics, the Health District is holding an information booth this week with our partners United Farmworkers Foundation, United Farmworkers, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce:
Pasco Flea Market Outreach, 3620 E. Lewis Pl., Pasco (education only, no vaccine)
- Saturday, May 22 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 23 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.