WASHINGTON,D.C.-The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The agreement came after two weeks of deliberation on stimulus aid packages between the house and the Senate.
The economic assistance package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses while employees are sent home to work.
The last issue lawmakers were stuck on was a $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries and hospitals.