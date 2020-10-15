KENNEWICK,WA- A Kennewick woman is recovering at a local hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the arm after a dispute with another woman at an apartment complex off of N. Tweedt Place and W. Kennewick Avenue Thursday night.
Kennewick Police said a woman was stabbed and called 9-1-1 after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for help just outside the Moon and Star Apartments. When police arrived the victim and other witnesses told police that the suspect drove off in a white car just after the stabbing happened.
Kennewick Police said the suspect is not in custody and are looking for her, but do not think she is a threat to the community.
Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Police continue to investigate the stabbing scene and tell drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.