Woman starts petition to form a panel for community health decisions and calls for Amy Person's resignation

Tri-Cities, WA- Classrooms have been empty since last spring, and since October elementary schools have slowly started filling up again as more school districts make the switch to hybrid learning.
Most classes are only half full, as studies have shown it's still unsafe to have all students go back to school at once.
Although the three main districts in the Tri-Cities are bringing back the younger students. The issue is now focused on returning the older students back to school.
"We are trying really hard to keep the community and students safe," said Rick Dawson the BFHD Incident Commander.
The Pasco School District is considering returning middle and high school students back to school on December 3rd.
Richland School District is on a similar path with a target date they plan to discuss at a board meeting November 10th.
Kennewick has said they plan to make the switch for older students on February 2nd. But they are reconsidering their timeline and plan to discuss it in a special board meeting November 18th.
But for students and parents, these target dates aren't soon enough.
Some feel so strongly that there is now a petition going around that calls for Dr. Amy Person's resignation and a new panel of health officials and educators take her place in making decisions for the health of the community.
"I personally think the school districts are being held hostage by the health districts to not open full time , kids need routine and I feel it's hurting their mental health and the parents mental health having to carry the big heavy load rather than kids just going back to school," said Tara Childs the woman who started the petition.
Childs is not the only one who feels this way, students are protesting Friday morning in hopes of being let back in those empty classrooms.