SEATTLE, WA - Pregnant women, especially in their last trimester, need to be very guarded about contracting COVID-19, according to new statewide data collected by a group of obstetricians across hospital systems.
Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf, an obstetrician-gynecologist with the University of Washington School of Medicine, said obstetricians should be telling their patients to be particularly careful from the seventh month of pregnancy on, since it appears they are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
The finding comes from the Washington state COVID-19 in Pregnancy Collaborative research.
"In Washington state, we have seen one in seven pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 and one in eight might have severe COVID-related pneumonia," she said.
The collaborative also published a report in May which showed COVID-19 raises the risk for women who are pregnant and obese of having a preterm birth.