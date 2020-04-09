Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant (WWSBEG): What Is It and How to Apply

TRI, CITIES - Governor Jay Inslee announced a five million dollar emergency grant program to help small businesses. The new grant can help businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The grant is called "Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant." It is being offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Based on population in Benton and Franklin County, Tri-City Economic Development Council's (TRIDEC) president and CEO, Karl Dye, said they will probably get just over two hundred thousand dollars out of that five million.
TRIDEC said companies with up to ten employees can apply for the grant. Dye said the grant is available up to ten thousand dollars per company. He said people can apply now.
"Based on where their address is, then they will email it to us on TRIDEC and we are putting together those applications," Dye said. "We have a local committee that will look at each one of the applications and consider it."
Dye said they will send it back to the state for approval. Grants will be prioritized based on the severity of distress caused by COVID-19. He said the state is trying to turn those applications around in two to three weeks.
"TRIDEC will try to have a contract with the business and when they submit invoices for things that they have sent money on that apply for the grant," Dye said. "We will apply those invoices back to the state."
Dye said the state will give TRIDEC money and then TRIDEC will give money to the business. He said it flows through TRIDEC, because these funds are from the strategic reserve funds.
"Those were set up by a state code a number of years ago," Dye said. "So for dollars, even though they are not being used in the same way strategic reserve funds have been used in the past, they have to go through the same process."
Dye said that is TRIDEC role between the small business and the state department. For more information, you can go to their website at tridec.org.