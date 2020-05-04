RICHLAND, WA – Washington State University Tri-Cities graduate student Aaron Pelly gave his stimulus relief check to DACA recipients to help renew those applications needing assistance.
Pelly said it all started with an email for resources to help support DACA students during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I am in a position where I could do this - provide support for students that otherwise might not have the resources to be able to eat, pay rent and renew for the DACA program,” said Pelly.
Pelly went on to state he may not be struggling, but others are less fortunate.
“My wife and I have a stable income. We wanted to use these funds to help support individuals who are really struggling. There are many who have lost their jobs and have nowhere else to turn. Many may not have the resources to afford renewing their DACA application amid the pandemic," said Pelly.
DACA was established by President Obama in 2012 to grant a form of temporary protection from deportation known as “deferred action” to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age of 16, resided in the U.S. since June 2007 and met other requirements.
On September 5, 2017, the Trump Administration announced an end to the DACA program, leading to several states, including Washington, filing a challenge to that decision. In the meantime, students are currently still able to renew their applications through the program.
With Pelly’s donation, a new fund was set up to support the application fees for DACA students, which cost an average of $500 per application. Pelly and his wife are donating $2,000 to support the cost of applications for DACA students.
Pelly completes his master’s program in environmental science at WSU Tri-Cities this spring. His wife is a local school teacher. Both know the value of education and how the funds will support individuals achieve a great life for themselves and their families.
Pelly initially didn’t want to be named for this article, however, he recognizes that his story could help encourage others to donate their relief funding to those in need, if they aren’t struggling.
Yaslin Torres-Pena, president of the WSU Tri-Cities Dreamers Club, said when Pelly reached out to her to help get a fund created to support students looking to renew their DACA application, she was shocked in a good way.
“The club and I will forever be grateful to Aaron. Our club has worked really hard to provide a safe and accepting space for students, so hopefully these DACA renewal funds will reach students most in need," said Torres-Pena.
Individuals interested in donating to the fund should contact Jaime Heppler, WSU Tri-Cities executive director of advancement and community engagement, at jaime.heppler@wsu.edu or 509-372-7207.
WSU Tri-Cities will host a day of giving tomorrow, May 5, to raise funds to support struggling WSU Tri-Cities students amid COVID-19. For more information and to give a gift to support WSU Tri-Cities students amid COVID-19, visit tricities.wsu.edu/give.