WSU Tri-Cities to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic

RICHLAND, WA – Washington State University Tri-Cities is again contracting with Rite Aid to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 19 on campus.
Second doses will be administered as part of a second campus clinic on June 9. The clinic will be hosted from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the WSU Tri-Cities Consolidated Information Center (CIC), 2770 University Dr. in Richland. Sign-up for an appointment at q-r.to/wsuclinic.
Individuals can also sign-up to volunteer for the clinic. The form defines three-hour blocks. If individuals are available during other hours, they should indicate those in the "other" box.