WSU Tri-Cities to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic

RICHLAND, WA – Washington State University Tri-Cities is partnering with Rite Aid to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 7 on campus.
Second doses will be administered as part of a second campus clinic on April 28.
The clinic will be hosted from 9 AM – 8 PM in the WSU Tri-Cities Consolidated Information Center (CIC) during both days. Sign-up for an appointment at q-r.to/wsuclinic. Read more about the Washington State COVID-19 Phases to see if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to registering for an appointment online, individuals should plan to bring their medical and pharmacy insurance cards, a valid ID, as well as their completed consent form.
At the on-campus clinic, individuals will be guided into a socially-distanced waiting area before receiving the vaccine. Following the administering of their vaccine, they will be guided into a socially-distanced and monitored recovery area for 15 minutes to ensure there are no reactions to the vaccine. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
“We are excited to host a COVID-19 vaccination site on the WSU Tri-Cities campus,” WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes said. “The vaccine is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our own Tri-Cities community. The pandemic has caused so many hardships for so many families. This is a great step in providing greater access to the vaccine, for those who are eligible, and getting us closer to normal as we used to know it.”
Douglas Fruit has donated 1,200 apples that will be distributed as part of the April 7 clinic. Everyone who receives their vaccine that day will receive a free apple.