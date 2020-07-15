TOPPENISH, WA (July 15, 2020) – It’s been proven that if each of us wears a mask the spread of the COVID-19 virus reduces significantly.
With that information, the Yakama Nation Tribal Council issued Public Safety Order Number 3 requiring all people on the Yakama Reservation or off-reservation trust allotments wear a face covering or mask over noses and mouths when in any indoor public setting or outdoor public setting where at least six feet of social distancing cannot be observed at all times.
“Since the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order was issued, our goal has been to protect the community,” noted Delano Saluskin, Tribal Council Chairman, “This is the next step. As positive test results continue to rise in our community and the surrounding counties, we must each do our part to slow the spread.” Further, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police will enforce this order by issuing civil citations to both individuals and businesses who violate the order in the amounts of $50 and $500 respectively, per violation. These citations will be enforceable in Yakama Nation Tribal Court.
The order specifically calls for the following whether on the Yakama Reservation or off-reservation trust allotments, applies and is enforceable for Native American and non-Native American people alike, and applies and is enforceable for Yakama Nation and State of Washington businesses alike:
- People in any indoor public setting must wear a face covering or mask over noses and mouths.
- People in any outdoor public setting—unless social distancing of at least six feet can be observed at all times—must wear a face covering or mask over noses and mouths 2
- Businesses may not serve customers who do not wear a face covering or mask unless the customer is exempt.
Exemption to this order applies to any child under two years of age, people instructed not to wear a mask by a healthcare professional, people with a disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering, or those people who are deaf or communicating with a deaf individual. While these are exceptions, we do encourage these individuals to limit time in public settings and take advantage of services such as contactless curbside pickup, delivery, or other options to limit their potential exposure to the virus.
For additional information or comment, please contact Yakama Nation’s Public Information Officer, Elizabeth Sanchey at (509) 945-2939.