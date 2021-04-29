Yakima Association of REALTORS® is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Association of REALTORS® is offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to hundreds of people in the community.
The association (YAR) is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic May 13 and June 3, 2021 from 12 to 5 p.m. for folks 16 and up. The Yakima Health District will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the YAR training room, located at 2707 River Road.
Appointments are required for vaccination as spots are limited to fourteen people every twenty minutes. Face masks are required. Those getting vaccinated are asked to wear clothing that allows access to the shoulder. Vaccinations at this site are reserved for people who live and/or work in Washington state.
Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or must get parental consent. Patients who attend will receive a complimentary goodie bag courtesy of the Yakima Association of REALTORS®.
Those interested in getting vaccinated at YAR must visit the Washington Department of Health (DoH) website to register for a May 13 time slot and provide patient information.
Second dose appointments will take place on June 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. Those appointments will go live at the DoH website closer to the date.