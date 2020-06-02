YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima City Council voted Tuesday night to extend an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19 until July 7th.
The majority of the Council approved an extension to potentially get state and federal assistance needed to meet the cost and demand of COVID-19 needs and to make necessary purchases to respond to COVID-19 in the community as cases and deaths continue to rise in the City of Yakima.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders expired Monday, but Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase recovery plan from COVID-19 due to the area’s high rate of infection.
As this emergency extension is approved the health district also advising people throughout the Yakima Valley to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, which took effect immediately and continues to stay in place.