YAKIMA,WA- Yakima City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the state of emergency order for Yakima County until Thursday, June 4th. The council stated they are going to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases and deaths continue to rise.
During the city council meeting Tuesday council members including Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers decided to extend to June 4th because it follows Gov. Jay Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order; that was extended to May 31st last week.
The city has promoted the governor's phased reopening and you can find out more details about how Yakima will follow those guidelines here.
Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, which took effect immediately. Under state law, the full Council needed to ratify the declaration in order for it to remain in effect long term. Council did
so unanimously during a special meeting held March 13th. Council then extended the order another 30 days during its meeting on Tuesday, April 7th.
All city buildings remain closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The city continues to provide services to the community.
Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/online-city-services/ for options to connect with City departments online and by phone.