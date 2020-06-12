YAKIMA, WA- Yakima public city pools will remain closed through the summer due to Yakima County being in Phase 1 of the Safe Start Program because of the high case count of COVID-19.
The programs at Franklin Pool such as Paws in the Pool in August are canceled.
Indoor pools like Lion's Pool will also remain closed due to Phase 1 restrictions.
“We are making every effort to have Lions Pool ready for re-opening once we reach the required phase of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start program,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson.
Yakima Parks and Recreation also warns the community that city playground equipment is not open due to COVID-19 restrictions. The City previously closed the Harman Center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, the dog park at Randall Park and all Parks and Recreation programs due to the virus.
For more information about closures call 575-6020 or visit https://yakimaparks.com/.