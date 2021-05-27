YAKIMA, WA – The Yakima Health District Board of Health agreed to recommend that masks do not have to be worn by children, which is inconsistent with current State and Federal guidelines.
Despite this recommendation, Yakima County will continue to follow the rules and orders of the Washington State Health Department and require that children wear masks.
“I am disappointed that the Board would ask me to do an action that is inconsistent with State Orders and Rules," said Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer. "We understand that many are eager to have the opportunity to no longer wear a mask. The best thing we all can do as members of this community to get to the point where we no longer must mask is get vaccinated.”
The Health Officer does not have the authority to refuse to follow or neglect to obey or enforce the rules, regulations, or orders of the State Department of Health. Local Health Officers have the authority to place stricter guidance in their respective communities but, they do not have the authority to be less restrictive than state and federal guidelines.
The Order of the Secretary of Health 20-03, specifically states, “Face covering requirements lawfully imposed by another public agency or official is to be followed if they are more protective than the requirements in this order. If they are less protective, then this order must be followed.”
State mask guidance mandates that all unvaccinated individuals must wear masks while out in public, and all must continue to wear masks while at school. Given that only those that are 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, everyone 2-11 years old must wear a mask when in public, and everyone 12 and older who attend K-12 must wear a mask while at school.