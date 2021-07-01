Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites and Vaccination Centers will be closed for the Fourth of July

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima and Sunnyside COVID-19 Testing Sites and the Yakima Community Vaccination Center will be closed July 3rd and 4th for Fourth of July weekend.

The Yakima State Fair Park Community Based Testing Site will also be closed Monday, July 5th.

Normal operating hours are as follows:

Yakima CVC: Sunday 10:00am-8:00pm, Monday-Thursday 10:00am-6:00pm

Yakima State Fair Park Community Based Testing Site: Tuesday-Saturday 9:00am-3:00pm

Sunnyside Community Center Testing Site: Sunday-Thursday: 9:00am-3:00pm

Individuals are encouraged to visit YakimaVaccines.org for additional vaccine locations. There are various vaccine opportunities throughout Yakima every day.

