Yakima County Department of Corrections to receive Abbott rapid testing machines

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Department of Corrections is set to receive two Abbott rapid testing machines for COVID19 testing on February 11, 2021.
The results of the COVID19 rapid tests return within fifteen minutes. This will help immensely in housing and classification of individuals who are brought in and booked into the jail. Although they are currently calibrated to test for COVID19, the machines can be used for other testing if needed. These were purchased with grant funds through DOC participation with the Yale Grant Study.
The purpose of the Yale Grant Study is to identify ethical concerns and potential solutions for COVID-19 testing and vaccine strategies in correctional facilities using a community-engaged strategy. Interventions to improve the health of incarcerated people have largely been conducted by academic researchers, and many have not been successful in improving health outcomes.
Most of these initiatives do not incorporate the perspectives and needs of people with a history of incarceration. Further, COVID-19 testing raises new and important ethical and privacy concerns for incarcerated individuals and staff; yet, comprehensive ethical guidelines for COVID 19 testing and vaccine implementation in correctional settings do not currently exist.
This project explicitly seeks experiences and perspectives of incarcerated people to inform future COVID testing and mitigation strategies in correctional settings. It also seeks the experience and perspective of those who work within correctional settings as leaders and medical personnel, as they have valuable knowledge of cultural and practical aspects of such settings that would affect the rollout of COVID testing and mitigation strategies.