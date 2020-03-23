Coronavirus

YAKIMA,WA- Yakima County had its first death related to COVID-19 Monday evening. The Yakima County Health District said an elderly woman from a long-term care facility died because of the virus. 

The Health District did not give any details on to which facility. 

This comes after Health officials and the Governor issued a Stay Home; Stay Healthy order to prevent any more deaths. 

So far, according to the Health District, most of the COVID-19 patients in the county are between 20 and 70 years old. 

