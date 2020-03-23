YAKIMA,WA- Yakima County had its first death related to COVID-19 Monday evening. The Yakima County Health District said an elderly woman from a long-term care facility died because of the virus.
The Health District did not give any details on to which facility.
This comes after Health officials and the Governor issued a Stay Home; Stay Healthy order to prevent any more deaths.
So far, according to the Health District, most of the COVID-19 patients in the county are between 20 and 70 years old.
For more information visit the health district website.