Yakima, WA — Yakima County residents will see eight different community-based testing sites this week.
The Yakima Health District and Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management continue to partner with the Washington National Guard to host the testing sites.
Each site will have the ability to test up to 100 individuals. Testing will be completely free for individuals. Appointments can be made by calling 2-1-1. Testing will be available from 9:00am to 5:00pm – or until supplies run out.
Patients getting tested must provide accurate contact information at the time of testing. Individuals who get tested for COVID-19 at the community-based testing sites should expect to receive results via a phone call within 3 days from the date of the test. If it’s been 4 days since you were tested at one of the community-based testing sites and you have not received your results, call (509) 225- 2088. Results are currently only available over the phone.
This week the testing sites will be at:
Tuesday, May 26th
Mabton High School, 500 B St, Mabton
Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave, Toppenish
Wednesday, May 27th
Naches Elementary School, 151 Bonlow Dr, Naches
Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah
Thursday, May 28th
State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave, Yakima
White Swan Dental Clinic, 80 Birdsong Lane, White Swan
Friday, May 29th
Valley Mall (Farmers market Area), 2529 Main St, Union Gap
Wapato (location not confirmed yet)
Everyone who has recently been tested for COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided and remain at home under isolation pending COVID-19 test results.
Current information on testing can be found on the Yakima Health District website.