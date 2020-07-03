YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Health District received notification that they were approved to move to Phase 1.5 of the Safe Start Washington plan effective July 3, 2020.
The Yakima Health District will have staff available to answer questions from business owners and community members on July 3, 2020 from 8:30am-4:30pm. Community members and business owners with questions should go to www.yakimahealthdistrict.org for information related to Phase 1.5, including guidelines for business owners.
Community members and business owners can also call (509) 575-4040 on July 3, 2020 from 8:30am4:30pm. Yakima Health District staff will not be available from July 4, 2020 or July 5, 2020. The Yakima Health District will resume normal business hours on July 6, 2020.
QUOTES
“We have reached a momentous milestone today but are still in a very precarious situation with COVID19 in our county and we rely on all community members to continue to diligently practice public health recommendations to stop further spread. We know that Independence Day is typically a day to gather with friends and family, but it is still dangerous to get together with people outside of our immediate household. Gathering in this way will cause a spike in COVID-19 infections and put our community at risk of having to close again. We urge you to celebrate this holiday in a way that doesn’t risk health and freedom for Yakima County” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer at the Yakima Health District.
PUBLIC HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS:
- Stay at home as much as possible
- Do not gather with other people not in your immediate household (such as for things like parties, barbecues, large family dinners)
- If you must go out, ensure at least 6 feet, or 2 meters, of distance between yourself and another person
- Wear a mask every time you are in a public setting where you can’t maintain physical distance
- Wash your hands frequently, sanitize surfaces frequently
- If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get tested within 24 hours
- If you live with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, get tested within 24 hours
- If you experience any illness symptoms, stay at home except to get tested
Additional Information: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2429/Safe-Start-Yakima-County