Yakima County leaders aim to fight vaccine misinformation by getting the vaccine themselves

Yakima community and faith leaders banded together for an event to build trust and calm fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, one year after the first case was reported in the county.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Yakima Valley Community Foundation and the Diocese of Yakima took part in the event.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic infection preventionist Victoria Larios gave a statement that said, “Vaccines save lives, vaccines save communities. We are hosting this event to address specific concerns in our community, voiced by many including local parishioners of the Yakima Diocese. We were joined by Fr. Robert Siler, Bishop Joseph Tyson, and Fr. Jesus Mariscal in an effort to ease concerns and dispel misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine among some in community.”
A release from the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic lists the following as concerns addressed during the event:
“Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine isn’t as effective as other vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested later during the pandemic, having to compete with more variants of COVID-19 than earlier vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been very effective in decreasing the severity of COVID-19 in those who contracted the virus after inoculation. No Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine recipients were admitted to the hospital 4 weeks after receiving the shot during clinical trials.
The vaccines change or interact with my DNA.
None of the vaccines for COVID-19 interact with your DNA. Both mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna) and viral vector (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease.
The vaccines give you COVID-19.
None of the vaccines currently available or in development contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.
I already had COVID-19, I don’t need to get vaccinated.
Everyone who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated. It is unknown how long your immunity lasts after recovering from COVID-19. It has proven to be possible, though rare, that a person can contract COVID-19 twice. If you’ve been treated for a COVID-19 infection already, you should consult with your health care provider about when to receive a vaccine.
Once I’m vaccinated, I don’t need to take any precautionary measures.
Vaccines are just one tactic in our fight against this pandemic. We should use all the tools we have at our disposal to continue this fight. While vaccines do help protect you from COVID-19, they may not keep you from spreading it to others. Social distancing, good hand hygiene, and masking should continue to after your vaccination to protect those who are waiting for their turn.”