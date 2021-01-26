YAKIMA, WA - A mass vaccine site is in the works for Yakima County at the Yakima State Fairgrounds.
The site is already being set up with cones, flags, and tents are being set up at the SunDome parking lot.
However, there can't be a vaccine site, without vaccines.
"That's been an issue we've been working with since day one on this, is getting vaccines here. And saying we've got a process we've got a plan we just need the vaccines," said Yakima County Public Information Officer Horace Ward.
With all the preparation, the Yakima County Commissioners are looking to be heard.
"This is a message to state that as soon as we get the vaccine, we are ready to go," said Yakima County Commissioner District 3 LaDon Linde.
Commissioner for District 1, Amanda McKinney added "we don't want to be overlooked so this is something that is definitely a message".
When the state does send over COVID-19 vaccines, half of the parking lot at the state fairgrounds will be dedicated to testing, and the other half dedicated to vaccines.
Once the vaccines arrive, they expect to vaccinate around 500 people a day.
To get the vaccine, there will be a pre-registration process online then an automatic reminder for the booster shot.
"The system we're looking at will actually send text notifications and things like that to folks when it is time to get their second shot, between that time frame," said Ward.
The vaccine site will ready for vaccines in about two weeks however, it's unclear when a shipment will arrive.
In the meantime, Yakima County Commissioners are asking people to be patient.
"The vaccine is not here yet. So, don't show up in anticipation of getting a vaccine or that you are getting a shot," said Yakima County Commissioner District 2 Ron Anderson.