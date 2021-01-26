Yakima County Mass Vaccination clinic to open soon

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- Yakima Valley Emergency Management in collaboration with the Yakima County Board of County Commissioners, Yakima Health District, Yakima County Fairgrounds, Signal Health, and many other community partners are nearing completion of a drive through mass vaccination clinic at the Yakima County Fairgrounds.
“We are appreciative of the foresight and leadership shown by our local emergency management and health district staff," said Commissioner LaDon Linde. "It shows again that local leadership can do things best, as they are closest to the situation and know the community and its resources.”
The clinic will be ready to go within the next couple of weeks but will not open until we have an adequate supply of vaccines to support the site. There will be a pre-registration process identified once the site opens that will ensure we can meet our initial goal of 500 vaccinations per day while ensuring we have a steady flow and quick process for those getting the vaccine. This information will be available to the public once the site goes live.
This testing site will allow for larger numbers of Yakima County community members to be tested and will supplement the vaccinations that are currently being given at other partner locations across the county. You can find other locations that are currently giving vaccines by visiting the Yakima Health District vaccine website HERE.
There are no vaccine events scheduled at this point in time, but will be announced by Yakima Health District as soon as there are events to share.
“This last year and into this year, especially with the issues surrounding the distribution of the vaccines is a cause of great concern," said Commissioner Ron Anderson. "We’re still lacking in communication with state level departments as to when we will receive vaccines. However in order to be prepared, we are coordinating this site to be ready to begin immediately when the vaccine does arrive.”