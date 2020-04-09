YEM

YAKIMA COUNTY,WA- The Yakima County Office of Emergency Management urged the public this week to donate protective gear to frontline workers during the OCIVD-19 outbreak. 

The organization stated there continues to be a shortage of supplies and are asking the public to provide homemade gowns, gloves, masks, face shields and more. 

 

People can drop off donations at the following locations: 

Valley Mall/2529 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903 from Monday, April 13th to Wednesday, April 15th.

Grand Cinemas/3400 Picard Pl, Sunnyside, WA 98944 from Thursday, April 16th to Friday, April 17th. 

Management stated people donating have to stay in their cars at each donation drop off as a staff member will pick up the items. 

 

