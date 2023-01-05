YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County and asking the community to take preventative measures against respiratory illnesses. It is reportedly likely this is related to recent holiday gatherings and travel.
Between November 15 and December 26, COVID-19 cases in Yakima County increased by 163%, according to YHD. On November 15, the county case rate per 100,000 people was at 54; by December 26, it was at 142. YHD says this could be underreported due to test availability.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the county has increased 233% in the same time frame, from 1.5 per 100,000 mid-November to 5 per 100,00 late December. Further, YHD reports more COVID-19 deaths in December 2022 alone than in the three months prior. There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in Yakima County between September and November 2022; there were seven in December.
“No one can predict how many cases will occur or the severity of this illness,” said Dr. Neil Barg, YHD health officer. “However, we expect a continued increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. For this reason, we ask community members to assess their own and their family’s risk tolerance and decide what preventative measures to take. Vaccines, masking, testing before gatherings, and isolating when you have symptoms all help reduce your risk.”
The health district reports a county decrease in RSV. Tests for RSV have been given to patients at Yakima County hospitals and the weekly positivity rate reportedly went down around 25% during December. From November 27 to December 3, 31.4% of the tests were positive. This dropped to 6.7% in testing December 25 through 31. Flu levels have maintained fairly steady during this time, between 23-27% of patients in county hospitals testing positive.
Several COVID-19 and flu outbreaks were reported in the county, but all were tied to living facilities like nursing homes and substance use disorder treatment facilities.
“All COVID-19 and flu outbreaks are significant but are especially concerning when in congregate settings due to how quickly the viruses can spread between individuals who live together,” said the press release from YHD. “The Yakima Health District continues to work with facilities that have outbreaks to provide education, guidance, and recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.”
