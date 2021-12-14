Yakima County - On December 13, Yakima County reached 604 covid-19 deaths. Four of those deaths happened over this weekend. The Yakima Health District said this is a grim reminder that the pandemic isn't over.
This year the largest number of deaths was recorded in September. The county had 65 deaths and within the last four months the county saw 132 deaths.
The communications director for Yakima Valley Memorial said they saw 276 of those deaths. The Yakima Health District said they don't know why there was a spike in September.
Most of the deaths reported were of people between 65 to 79 years old, however cases in that age group have decreased.
The communications director for YHD Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said to prevent more deaths it's important that people get vaccinated.
"We know how important access to vaccines is in our community so we're able to with our mobile sites we're able to go throughout our county not just Yakima but Toppenish, Sunnyside, Granger and all of these opportunities to be able to vaccinate our community," Badillo-Sanchez said.
As of December 11, 73.9% of people 12 and older have started the vaccination process and 66.2% are fully vaccinated.
While the county previously held the goal of vaccinating 70% of the community, Badillo-Sanchez said the more people that get vaccinated get better.
"We're definitely wanting to see that number increase as we see more of our people get vaccinated and also receive our booster dose," Badillo-Sanchez said.
To find a mobile vaccine site or a testing site visit the Yakima Health District's website.