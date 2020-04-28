YAKIMA,WA- Veterans feeling the challenges of COVID-19 can now use a hotline to get assistance.
The Yakima County Veterans Program is open during these challenging times. They are just a phone call away at 509-574-1537 for any questions or assistance.
The hotline can provide information on federal, state and local programs for food and other essential items.
The program also stated they will help those who need financial support through the Veterans Relief Fund.
The Veterans food pantries across the county are also available to provide food and personal hygiene kits.