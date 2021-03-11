Yakima County, WA - March 11 marked the one year anniversary since the first two COVID-19 cases were reported in Yakima County. Yakima Health District and their partners hosted a press conference today to discuss their experience combating the virus over the last year.
Since last March, Yakima County has had 28,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,419 hospitalizations and 385 COVID-related deaths. According to Lori Green, chief nursing officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, one hundred sixteen of those deaths were at YVM.
"That is quite a daunting number for us, we have had the honor and the sadness to be with them along that journey," Green said.
According to a YHD press release, several resources were used in the fight against COVID including 3,251,262 masks, 4,680,400 gloves, 37,000 face shields, safety glasses and googles, 6,416 containers of sanitizer, 20 portable ventilators and 3,905 other resources.
YHD also spent $2,674,221 on COVID-19 response and 24,892 hours of staff time.
"After an entire year of COVID-19, many people are exhausted. Now, with the arrival of the vaccine, we are all hopeful that this pandemic can end sooner rather than later," Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer said.
At the press conference, all the providers talked about the changes they had to make to their services including online appointments, car visits, COVID testing and over the last few months, vaccinating eligible patients.
Now that more vaccines are coming into Yakima County, their focus is vaccinating as many people as possible in the most ethical and equitable way.
Senior Director of Quality at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Lori Kelly said they are extremely grateful for the teamwork between providers in combating COVID-19.