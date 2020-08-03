YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District announced the Washington State National Guard will no longer be hosting COVID-19 testing sites and announced new testing locations.
Yakima Health District Press Release
While we no longer have the Washington State National Guard in Yakima County conducting community-based testing sites, there will still be community-based testing moving forward. Medical Teams International, a volunteer-based organization, will be the primary form of community-based testing.
A reminder that most primary care providers and all of the hospitals are currently offering COVID-19 testing. Please call your provider or other facility to ask about COVID-19 testing and what their process is. If you do not have a provider you can call 2-1-1 for help with obtaining a provider. For the most up-to-date information on the community-based testing sites, visit the Yakima Health District website at www.yakimahealthdistrict.org.
New as of this morning is a testing site at Mabton High School (500 B. St. Mabton, WA 98935) from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Currently, we are recommending that anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who has come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or anyone who believes they are at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.
Public Health Recommendations:
- Stay at home as much as possible
- Do not gather with other people outside of your immediate household for things like parties, barbecues, large family dinners
- If you must go out, ensure at least 6 feet, or 2 meters, of distance between yourself and another person
- Wear a mask every time you are in a public setting where you can’t maintain physical distance
- Wash your hands frequently, sanitize surfaces frequently 6. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, get tested within 24 hours
- If you experience any time of illness symptoms, stay at home
Additional Information:
Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites