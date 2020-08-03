covid test

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District announced the Washington State National Guard will no longer be hosting COVID-19 testing sites and announced new testing locations.  

Yakima Health District Press Release 

While we no longer have the Washington State National Guard in Yakima County conducting community-based testing sites, there will still be community-based testing moving forward. Medical Teams International, a volunteer-based organization, will be the primary form of community-based testing.

A reminder that most primary care providers and all of the hospitals are currently offering COVID-19 testing. Please call your provider or other facility to ask about COVID-19 testing and what their process is. If you do not have a provider you can call 2-1-1 for help with obtaining a provider. For the most up-to-date information on the community-based testing sites, visit the Yakima Health District website at www.yakimahealthdistrict.org.

New as of this morning is a testing site at Mabton High School (500 B. St. Mabton, WA 98935) from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Currently, we are recommending that anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who has come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, or anyone who believes they are at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.

Public Health Recommendations:

  1. Stay at home as much as possible
  2. Do not gather with other people outside of your immediate household for things like parties, barbecues, large family dinners
  3. If you must go out, ensure at least 6 feet, or 2 meters, of distance between yourself and another person
  4. Wear a mask every time you are in a public setting where you can’t maintain physical distance
  5. Wash your hands frequently, sanitize surfaces frequently 6. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, get tested within 24 hours
  6. If you experience any time of illness symptoms, stay at home

Additional Information:

Symptoms of COVID-19

Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites

WA State Risk Assessment Dashboard

