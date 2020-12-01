Yakima Emergency Declaration extended due to COVID-19

YAKIMA, WA - During its regular meeting Tuesday, December 1st, the Yakima City Council extended an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19.
Council’s action extends the declaration through Tuesday, January 5th, 2021.
The declaration enables the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal assistance needed to meet costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency and to make purchases necessary to respond to the emergency without usual procurement procedures.
Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, which took effect immediately. Under state law, the full Council needed to ratify the declaration in order for it to remain in effect long term. Council did so during a special meeting held March 13th.
Council then extended the order during its meetings on April 7th, May 5th, June 2nd, July 7th, August 4th, September 1st, October 6th and November 2nd.